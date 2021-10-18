Avedis Foundation announces free vaccine clinics

Avedis Foundation

The Avedis Foundation has announced the schedule and locations for a mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations and flu shots.

The foundation has partnered with the Community Market of Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma State Department of Health and local organizations to facilitate vaccinations throughout Pottawatomie and Seminole counties as part of Avedis Foundation’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate.” campaign.

“Avedis Foundation is pleased to participate in this combined effort to offer our rural communities a convenient way to receive both the Covid-19 vaccine and flu shots,” stated president and CEO Kathy Laster.

Avedis will join Community Market, the Department of Health and the Special Kneads Eats & Treats food truck in a caravan to neighboring communities in the coming days and weeks.

Laster noted a special incentive to those who receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

“For those who receive their Covid-19 vaccine from the free mobile clinic or present their Covid-19 vaccination card, Avedis will provide a free meal from Special Kneads,” she said.

Daniel Matthews, executive director of Community Market of Pottawatomie County, commented, "The Mobile Market through Community Market helps ensure that access to food isn't determined by where someone lives. We feel the same way about the mobile vaccination clinic. This partnership with Avedis Foundation allows residents of rural communities to have the same access to COVID-19 vaccines as those who live in larger communities. Partnerships always make more possible, and we feel this partnership provides comprehensive help to rural communities."

Additional participating sponsors for the vaccination effort include South Central Industries (SCI/Special Kneads Eats & Treats), Gateway to Prevention & Recovery, and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, who will furnish the mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic throughout the campaign.

“South Central Industries is honored to partner with Avedis and many of our county service agencies for this campaign to encourage healthy options,” said SCI Executive Director Tina Hanna. “Through SCI’s food truck, Special Kneads Eats & Treats, we look forward to sharing educational, nutritional, health and welfare resources with our neighbors,” Hanna added.

Mobile Vaccination Clinic dates and locations are:

• Tuesday, October 19 (9-11 a.m.) in Holdenville at the corner of Broadway and Oklahoma;

• Thursday, October 21 (9-11 a.m.) in Konawa at Veterans Park;

• Tuesday, October 26 (9-11 a.m.) in Wewoka at 121 W. 12th Street;

• Thursday, October 28 (9-11 a.m.) in Tecumseh at 104 S. 4th Street.

No appointments are necessary for the free mobile clinic. In the unlikely event of a schedule change, updated details will be available on Community Market of Pottawatomie County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ourcommunitymarketofpottawatomiecounty.