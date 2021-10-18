Found safe: Deputies locate missing 11-year-old in Pott. County

Tina Bridenstine

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office reports they have located a missing 11-year-old boy who was found safe.

That search began Monday morning for Eli Myers from his last location near his home along SH 9 in Tecumseh.

According to Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth, the boy, who is on the autism spectrum, reportedly told his sister at around 5 a.m. that he was going to run away, and when the parents woke up around 6, they were not able to find him. Booth said the sister could not remember what he was wearing, and he was gone before the parents woke up, so the family was not able to give a clothing description.

The search Monday included checking a nearby trailer park, houses, buildings and wooded areas, with a deputy driving the area and emergency management assisting. Deputies were also using a drone to check into a nearby wooded area.

Since the boy ran away, Booth said they were all keeping in mind that he may try to hide from those searching for him, "so we are just trying to check every nook and cranny, and hopefully find him sooner than later."

Deputies reported about 6:11 p.m. that the boy had been found safe.