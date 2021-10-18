OBU welcomes new alumni director

The Shawnee News-Star

Oklahoma Baptist University is pleased to welcome Lea Ann Quirk as the director of the OBU Alumni Association. Quirk assumed her duties on Bison Hill effective Oct. 12.

Quirk is an OBU alumna, graduating in 2002 with a Bachelor of Arts in communications. She worked for the majority of the past two decades for the University of Oklahoma, beginning as a special events assistant for the OU Office of Public Affairs from 2003 to 2007. In 2008, she served as undergraduate programs coordinator for OU chemical engineering. In late 2008, she began her work with the OU Alumni Association, where she served for 12 years, working as the director of alumni travel and director of alumni programs. In 2020, she moved to the OU office of advancement as director of principal gifts cultivation and stewardship. In 2021, she took on her most recent role as assistant director donor relations, broad-based, for the University of Oklahoma Foundation.

She grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma, graduating from Ardmore High School in 1998. She and her husband David have been married for 14 years and have one daughter, Hannah Joy. Her father, Dr. Alton Fannin, is the pastor of FBC Ardmore and has previously served two terms as a member of the OBU Board of Trustees.

Quirk is excited to be back at OBU and to be leading the University’s Alumni Association.

“Bison Hill is a special place that holds a lot of great memories for me,” she said. “I get a sense of ‘home’ every time I’m back on campus. I’m excited to return and begin working to build relationships with our OBU alumni and friends.”

She looks back fondly on her time spent as an undergraduate student on Bison Hill, with some of her favorite memories including taking The Walk both as a freshman and senior, hanging out with friends late at night in Kerr, participating in the live “News30” weekly student-led newscast and attending OBU sporting events. Her love for OBU, born out of her own personal experience, has given her a passion and eagerness to serve the University by reconnecting other alumni to their alma mater.

“As alumni director, I look forward to building programming, activities and services that will allow alumni to reconnect with their alma mater in new and unique ways. I want to challenge current alumni to reengage with the University and to help us make the case for OBU to the next generation of students.

“I believe OBU is poised to differentiate itself and show the state, and the world, why it’s a leader in quality, Christian education. Alumni are critical to helping us spread this message because they are our living proof that OBU produces future shapers.”

Tim Rasnic, vice president for advancement, is excited to welcome Quirk to the University and looks forward to the impact she will make on alumni relations at OBU.

“As we work to build our alumni and advancement programs at OBU, we know that we need outstanding, top-quality individuals to take the lead in a variety of areas. Bringing Lea Ann Quirk back to Bison Hill certainly meets those expectations. I am confident she will be a wonderful and engaging leader for the OBU Alumni Association. This is a vitally important time for OBU and I am pleased and excited to welcome Lea Ann back home.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Lea Ann for many years and she has earned the respect and admiration of many colleagues who have seen firsthand the excellent manner in which she leads programs and interacts with dedicated alumni. She has the experience and energy to enhance our alumni engagement in a way that will benefit OBU for many years to come. I believe she will be well-received by our OBU alumni and they will enjoy working with her to make positive strides for our university.”

