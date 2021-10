The Shawnee News-Star

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office reports they are looking for an 11-year-old boy.

The post shows: "Missing this morning Eli Myers 11 years old. No clothing description. Last Location: 37848 Highway 9 Tecumseh, Oklahoma 74873."

If you see him or know where he is please call the sheriff's office, (405) 273-1727 or 911 if it’s an emergency.