Seminole Chamber honors SSC personnel

SSC

Two Seminole State College employees were recognized for their hard work and dedication during the monthly Seminole Chamber of Commerce Forum on Oct. 12. Assistant Professor of Agriculture Wendy Rich was honored as “Faculty Member of the Month” and Human Resources Associate Julie Green as “Staff Member of the Month.”

The Seminole Chamber of Commerce Education Committee, along with the Lions Club and Blue Ribbon Realty, recognizes SSC employees several times during forum each year. Individuals are nominated from across the campus and chosen by SSC administrators to receive the honor.

Rich has worked at SSC for four years. In addition to teaching agriculture courses on campus, she is the degree mentor for the agricultural degree program, a faculty co-sponsor of the SSC Shooting Sports Club, faculty sponsor for the SSC Aggie Club, the Co-Principal Investigator for the National Science Foundation grant program and Faculty Senate President Elect.

Rich is also active in a number of community organizations. She is a member of the Brahman Breeders Association, a member of the Ag Business Management Advisory Committee at Gordon Cooper Technology Center, an alumni of the national FFA organization and a volunteer soccer head coach at the Shawnee YMCA.

She received her bachelor’s degree in agriculture and applied economics from Virginia Tech and her master’s degree in agriculture education from Oklahoma State University.

In her spare time, Rich enjoys ranching, showing cattle, running and duck hunting. She, her husband, Bob Rich, and their two children, Vivien and John Robert, reside in Prague.

Green has been employed by SSC for two years. She provides support for the institution and the director of human resources in matters of employee relations and hiring.

Green received her associate’s degree from SSC, her bachelor’s degree in health and sport sciences from the University of Oklahoma and is currently working on her master’s degree in organizational leadership at OU.

She is a member of the SSC Classified Staff Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Outside of work, she spends her time researching family history, crocheting and cheering on OU sports teams. She and her husband, Jon, reside in Seminole.