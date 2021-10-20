University announces Harvest Court candidates

OBU

OBU recently announced candidates for its 2021 Harvest Court. These outstanding seniors will be honored during the annual Harvest Court ceremony Saturday, Oct. 23, during halftime of the Bison football game against Southeastern Oklahoma State University. The game kicks off at 6 p.m. inside Crain Family Stadium at the Hurt Complex. The game is part of The Weekend, OBU’s homecoming celebration Oct. 21-23.

Seniors were nominated by their peers in six different categories: most servant-like male, most servant-like female, best all-around male, best all-around female, harvest king and harvest queen. The student body voted for the various candidates beginning Monday, Oct. 18, at noon and running through Tuesday, Oct. 19, at noon. Winners will be announced Oct. 23 during the halftime ceremony.

The crowning of the Harvest Queen is a longstanding OBU tradition, dating back to 1920. The first Harvest King was crowned in 1996. Later, the categories of Most Servant-Like Male and Female and Best All-Around Male and Female were added.

The 2021 nominees for Harvest Queen include Avery Miller, family and community service and political science double major from Owasso, Oklahoma; Korbynn Owens, professional accountancy major from Glenpool, Oklahoma; and Clara Thompson, English major from Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 2021 nominees for Harvest King include Noah DeMoss, biochemistry major from Oklahoma City; Koal Manis, English major from Newcastle, Oklahoma; and Nicholas Stark, musical arts major from Howe, Oklahoma.

The nominees for the 2021 Best All-Around Female are Amy Adesokan, health and human performance major from Tulsa, Oklahoma; Hannah Ellis, early childhood and elementary education double major from Oklahoma City; and Emma Lang, nursing major from Shawnee, Kansas.

The nominees for the 2021 Best All-Around Male are Andy Billimek, English and communication studies double major from Dallas, Texas; Caleb Corff, natural science major and philosophy minor from Edmond, Oklahoma; and Caleb Dyer, biblical and theological studies major from Oklahoma City.

The Most Servant-Like Female nominees for 2021 include Evelyn Griffin, studio art major from Shawnee, Oklahoma; Maci Hall, nursing major from Norman, Oklahoma; and Lily Jackson, family science and communication studies double major, enrolled in the integrated marriage and family therapy graduate studies program, from Oklahoma City.

The Most Servant-Like Male nominees for 2021 include Daniel Chandler, accounting major from Parker, Colorado; Cole Kliewer, biblical and theological studies major from Edmond, Oklahoma; and Jackson Winn, marketing major from Durham, North Carolina.

These students will also be honored during a special Harvest Court dinner the evening of Oct. 22. During the event, the nominees will celebrate with family, friends, faculty and staff, as they are recognized for their accomplishments and involvement on campus during their time on Bison Hill.

The Harvest Court is traditionally announced during homecoming events each fall. Last year, however, due to the postponement of homecoming during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 Harvest Court was announced in March 2021 during a special football scrimmage as part of the festivities surrounding the inauguration of OBU’s 16th President Dr. Heath A. Thomas.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.