Panhandling, car tags among Shawnee city rules being adjusted. See what's changed

Some minor changes are on the books after Shawnee city commissioners voted this week to make amendments to portions of the city code.

Most of Monday's agenda involved the adjustment of several local ordinances to align with new state regulations that are to become effective Nov. 1.

In all, seven ordinances were affected, and should be noted:

• Chapter 19 — Motor vehicles and traffic, Article IV — Operation of vehicles, Section 19-169 — Safe turning movements; signals required for turning, stopping or decreasing speed.

A couple sentences were added to existing code, regarding hand signals. Tacked to the instruction that a motorist, when turning right, should have the hand and arm extended upward, cyclists are allowed to, “extend his or her right hand and arm horizontally to his or her right.”

Also, existing regulations state when stopping or decreasing speed, the hand and arm should be extended downward. Added to the rule was, “A person operating a bicycle may extend his or her right hand and arm downward to his or her right side.”

• Chapter 19 — Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article VIII — Bicycles, motorcycles and play vehicles, Section 19-331 —Bicycles approaching or entering an intersection.

Section 19-331 is an entirely new section added to the statute. It discusses how cyclists approaching a stop must slow down and, if necessary, stop, as well as yield to pedestrians and other traffic. Cyclists are not required to stop at stop signs if they determine there is no “immediate hazard.” Regarding steady red traffic-control signals, cyclists must make a complete stop and yield to traffic. If there is no immediate hazard, “they may proceed with caution.” Cyclists may make a right-hand turn at a red signal without stopping, but must stop and yield before a left-hand turn onto a one-way street if traffic constitutes an immediate hazard.

• Chapter 19 — Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article VIII — Bicycles, motorcycles and play vehicles, Section 19-332 — Rights and duties of persons riding bicycles generally; adding the section, “Throwing objects at bicyclists.”

Throwing an object at or in the direction of any person riding a bicycle, horse or animal-drawn carriage or cart is illegal.

“Any person convicted of the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment in the county jail for a term of not more than one year, or by a fine not to exceed $500, or by both such fine and imprisonment,” the amendment reads.

• Chapter 19 — Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article V — Equipment, Section 19-219 — Horns and warning devices.

This section adds that honking at cyclists, horses or animal-drawn vehicles is only allowed if there is imminent danger of collision.

• Chapter 19 — Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article IV — Operation of vehicles, Section 19-184 — License plate display.

Added to this section is a sentence stating no citation can be issued for the violation of an expired tag within 30 days after the last day of the month a vehicle registration should have been renewed.

• Chapter 19 — Motor Vehicles and Traffic, Article VII — Pedestrians, Section 19-292 — Soliciting rides, donations, employment or business.

An amendment to this section adds the rule that, though no one can solicit a ride, donation, employment or business from a driver, pedestrians can perform such an act on a city street if properly permitted.

This means fundraising efforts like car washes or the fire department's annual fill-the-boot events, etc., can still be done, but must have a permit to do so.

• Under Chapter 8 — Business, permits and licenses, a couple sections are affected:

In Article III — Peddlers, solicitors and itinerant merchants, Division I — Generally, Section 8-221 — Required; appeal of denial.

Added to this section is a statement that anyone soliciting for charitable purposes must obtain a license.

In Article III — Peddlers, solicitors and itinerant merchants, Division IV — Charitable solicitations, Section 8-293 — License prerequisites and issuance.

Added to this section is a statement that, in order to gain a license, applicants are required to provide proof of current 501(c)(3) status, give the names of the solicitors, and give the reason for collecting donations.

Emergency clauses were OK'd on each of the seven code changes, so they are now in effect locally.

Residents can view Shawnee's City Code online, at library.municode.com.

