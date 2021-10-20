Two with Shawnee ties participate in alumni band

Special to the News-Star

Two former drum majors of the "Pride of Oklahoma," OU's marching band, who also have Shawnee connections led the OU Alumni Band onto Owen Field at Saturday's homecoming game against TCU. Current Shawnee resident Herb Moring and former Shawnee High School drum major and 1991 graduate of SHS James Martinelli, now of Salt Lake City, Utah, led the band onto the field. They were also joined by Larry Cannon of Franklin, Tennessee.