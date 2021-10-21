Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center roof restore gets OK from Shawnee City Commission

Improvement projects continue to push forward at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center as Shawnee City Commissioners gave the go-ahead for a roofing project this week.

In September Spectra's head over the expo, General Manager Katy Fleming, advertised for bids on the HOOEC metal roof restoration, insulation removal and spray foam replacement project at the Expo Center.

One qualified RFQ (Request For Quote) was submitted — Draper Construction and Commercial Roofing, out of Oklahoma City.

On Monday Fleming requested authorization to award the project to Draper for $872,002.91, which includes a 15-year warranty through the manufacturers. The board unanimously approved 5-0. Ward 2 Shawnee City Commissioner Cami Engles and Ward 6 Shawnee City Commissioner Ben Salter were not at the meeting.

A bid had been offered to complete metal restoration, which would have cost just less than $500,000, however, Fleming said another option was better.

“The foam and coatings option is more beneficial than a standard metal restoration due to condensation,” among other details, she said. “The coating will decrease the temperature in the barns up to 30 degrees in the summer and the spray foam will be added to current insulation, covering the current condition, and saving up to 35 percent in utilities in the winter.”

The roof work is to be done on the Fred Humphrey barn, the Otto Krausse barn, two shops, out buildings and sheds at the expo.

