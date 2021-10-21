Women's conference set for Oct. 30 in Shawnee

Face of Grace, a recovery service for women in Shawnee, will host a “Taking Off the Mask” women's conference this month.

Set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, the event will take place at the FireLake Reunion Hall at 1702 S. Gordon Cooper Dr. in Shawnee.

“I just see so much brokenness in women, just hurting people,” Chaplain Judy Boen said, adding that she feels now is a time she needs to work with women who need to be healed, and she hopes the conference will be one way she can do that.

Speakers will include Boen, founder and CEO of Face of Grace; Eli Goodnight, who will have her children's book, “The Broken Cup,” available; Lisa Leigh Miller, a United Methodist pastor who recently wrote about her personal journey in the book, “Sold To the Highest Bidder”; and Ronda Lacey, who will share her story of recovery.

There will be a light breakfast in the morning, and The Lunch Box will cater lunch with choice of three sandwiches, three sides and cake.

Cost for the conference is $30, but Chaplain Judy Boen said there are also scholarships available for those who can't afford the $30. Those who would like to participate should register by Thursday, Oct. 28. To register, or to find out about scholarships, call Raven Kroger at 405-206-5562.

Go to www.faceofgrace.net to find out more about Face of Grace.