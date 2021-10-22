Car seat checkup set for Oct. 25 in Shawnee

Area families will have a chance to learn how to install car seats and booster seats next week.

There will be a car seat checkup event from 9 to 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, at Shawnee Fire Station No. 3, located at 306 E. MacArthur in Shawnee.

There will be a limited number of car seats available on a first come, first served basis. In order to qualify, a child must be present or the expectant mother must be within six weeks of delivery, proof must be shown of government assistance (such as WIC, food stamps or SoonerCare), the individual must arrive in the vehicle used most often to transport the child, and the individual must be the legal guardian of the child.

The event will have safety protocols in place for COVID-19. Masks are required for all persons in the vehicle, the driver and passengers must remain in the vehicle until called to the inspection station, and drivers and passengers must practice social distancing once they exit the vehicle at the inspection station.