Shawnee homeless initiative stays on track while seeking new coordinator

Though Shawnee's homeless initiative just got launched around April, the city is now in search of a replacement for Lauren Craig, who was initially the program's homeless services coordinator.

“We lost our homelessness coordinator,” Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Berhinger said this week. “The assistant city manager (Jacob Bussell) and I have been getting all caught up to speed on everything that had happened to date.”

She said homelessness affects several major groups within the community, including citizens, businesses, service providers, and the homeless population itself.

More:Shawnee YMCA welcomes Mike Jobe as new chief executive officer

The comprehensive homelessness crisis response includes multiple components, she said.

Among them are:

• prevention and diversion;

• preserving current housing situations through programs that prevent eviction;

• preventing homelessness by finding alternative housing solutions;

• coordinated entry — the process of identifying, assessing and referring those who have already experienced homelessness to the appropriate resources;

• outreach — connecting them and pointing them to where resources are and moving those folks into the right level of housing.

“And there are several levels of housing assistance that come into play,” Weckmueller-Berhinger said. “It is not just emergency shelters; it is interim housing, and then — of course — permanent housing, as well — whether that is permanently supported or permanent housing otherwise.”

More:Shawnee City Commission approves roof restoration for Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center

Working to address theft of shopping carts

Also, as part of the crisis response, she said the city cannot forget mitigation efforts to the community, whether that is neighborhoods, parks or businesses.

In a related issue, recent discussions regarding shopping carts was not on this week's agenda.

“We're going to want to fold this into the larger homelessness initiative,” she said. “There are things that need to be weighed, in terms of where do we draw the line in terms of theft of shopping carts, and where do we want to bring in the resources to help those in need.”

She said it has been an increasing need since 2008.

“It's just been getting worse; I've seen it in other communities,” she said. “Shawnee is not the only city facing this particular crisis.”

Weckmueller-Berhinger said she would like to see a larger discussion — a work session — with the city commission to talk about the shopping cart ordinance and the comprehensive homeless initiative, as well as the level of a response the city would like to provide.

The process for seeking a new homeless coordinator is underway.

In the meantime, Weckmueller-Berhinger's office is handling the running of the homeless efforts and the city is continuing to take care of business regarding current grants.

“We already awarded grants and did not want to fall behind reporting requirements and other requirements that come along with those,” she said. “Those are regular granting partners the city works with, and we do not want to get on their bad side, ever.”

The job description for a new coordinator was in the process of being finalized this week before officially advertising for the position.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.