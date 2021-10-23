Shawnee Sister Cities celebrates new Horse in the City after pandemic postpones Japan trip

Recently 2021 Sister Cities delegates gathered with Mayor Ed Bolt for a photo with a new Horse in the City, near the airport walking track.

Two groups of delegates now have their fingers crossed for the go-ahead to make the trek to Nikaho, Japan, sometime next year — since the 2020 delegation was not able to make the 6,000-mile trip to due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Open to seventh-graders, local delegates are chosen for the annual trip after successfully completing a written application and an interview process.

If the trip is approved, Alicia Whiteman, 2021 chairman, will escort the youth, as will Horace Mann teacher Norma Neely.

2021 delegates

• Alexander Monge, Grove School

• Braden Hibler, Grove School

• CJ Stephens, Grove School

• Elizabeth Jones, Grove School

• Hadley Dyer, Grove School

• Kelly Templeton, Shawnee Middle School

• Kiera Jones, Grove School

• Zachary Knoles, Shawnee Middle School

2020 delegates

• Addison Brown, Grove School

• Avery Ford, Grove School

• Boston Busler, Grove School

• Carson Atwood, Grove School

• Emelia Bronson, Grove School

• Emerson Thomas, Shawnee Middle School

• Eva Grass, Shawnee Middle School

• Evan Babbie, Shawnee Middle School

• Isabella Johnson, Shawnee Middle School

• Logan Matlock, North Rock Creek

• Mikah Teape, Shawnee Middle School

• Rachael Yu, Grove School