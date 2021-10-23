Shawnee Sister Cities celebrates new Horse in the City after pandemic postpones Japan trip
Recently 2021 Sister Cities delegates gathered with Mayor Ed Bolt for a photo with a new Horse in the City, near the airport walking track.
Two groups of delegates now have their fingers crossed for the go-ahead to make the trek to Nikaho, Japan, sometime next year — since the 2020 delegation was not able to make the 6,000-mile trip to due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Open to seventh-graders, local delegates are chosen for the annual trip after successfully completing a written application and an interview process.
If the trip is approved, Alicia Whiteman, 2021 chairman, will escort the youth, as will Horace Mann teacher Norma Neely.
2021 delegates
• Alexander Monge, Grove School
• Braden Hibler, Grove School
• CJ Stephens, Grove School
• Elizabeth Jones, Grove School
• Hadley Dyer, Grove School
• Kelly Templeton, Shawnee Middle School
• Kiera Jones, Grove School
• Zachary Knoles, Shawnee Middle School
2020 delegates
• Addison Brown, Grove School
• Avery Ford, Grove School
• Boston Busler, Grove School
• Carson Atwood, Grove School
• Emelia Bronson, Grove School
• Emerson Thomas, Shawnee Middle School
• Eva Grass, Shawnee Middle School
• Evan Babbie, Shawnee Middle School
• Isabella Johnson, Shawnee Middle School
• Logan Matlock, North Rock Creek
• Mikah Teape, Shawnee Middle School
• Rachael Yu, Grove School