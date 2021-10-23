NEWS

Shawnee Sister Cities celebrates new Horse in the City after pandemic postpones Japan trip

Vicky O. Misa
The Shawnee News-Star

Recently 2021 Sister Cities delegates gathered with Mayor Ed Bolt for a photo with a new Horse in the City, near the airport walking track.

Two groups of delegates now have their fingers crossed for the go-ahead to make the trek to Nikaho, Japan, sometime next year — since the 2020 delegation was not able to make the 6,000-mile trip to due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Open to seventh-graders, local delegates are chosen for the annual trip after successfully completing a written application and an interview process.

If the trip is approved, Alicia Whiteman, 2021 chairman, will escort the youth, as will Horace Mann teacher Norma Neely.

Norma Neely, Braden Hibler, Elizabeth Jones, Alexander Monge, CJ Stephens, Kiera Jones, Hadley Dyer, Zachary Knoles and Mayor Ed Bolt. Not pictured: Kelly Templeton

2021 delegates

• Alexander Monge, Grove School

• Braden Hibler, Grove School

• CJ Stephens, Grove School

• Elizabeth Jones, Grove School

• Hadley Dyer, Grove School

• Kelly Templeton, Shawnee Middle School

• Kiera Jones, Grove School

• Zachary Knoles, Shawnee Middle School

2020 delegates

• Addison Brown, Grove School

• Avery Ford, Grove School

• Boston Busler, Grove School

• Carson Atwood, Grove School

• Emelia Bronson, Grove School

• Emerson Thomas, Shawnee Middle School

• Eva Grass, Shawnee Middle School

• Evan Babbie, Shawnee Middle School

• Isabella Johnson, Shawnee Middle School

• Logan Matlock, North Rock Creek

• Mikah Teape, Shawnee Middle School

• Rachael Yu, Grove School