October Students of the Month recognized at SSC

SSC

Five outstanding Seminole State College students were recently honored for the month of October. Each academic division selected one student to recognize based on work ethic, academic standing and campus involvement. The students were awarded a certificate from the Academic Affairs Office, a gift certificate to use at the Student Union Grill and a special parking pass allowing them access to park in any spot on campus for a month.

October’s students of the month are: Allison Bray of Wetumka – Social Sciences; Angela Copley of Shawnee – Health Sciences; Mark Ellis of Shawnee – STEM; Georgia Ledford of Seminole – Language Arts and Humanities; and Spencer Sturgill of Shawnee – Business and Education.