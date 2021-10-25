Shawnee police investigate fatal weekend crash near Twin Lakes

Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Police Department is investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality Saturday night near Shawnee Twin Lakes.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said officers responded to Hardesty Road and Stevens Road about 8 p.m. for the two-vehicle crash.

The driver of one vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, she said, and the driver and passenger of another vehicle were transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The accident remains under investigation and no other details have been released by the department. Police also are awaiting confirmation of the decedent's identity from the state medical examiner's office.

Watch for updates.