SSM Health offers booster vaccine Thursday and Friday in Shawnee

SSM Health Medical Group

SSM Health Medical Group will be offering a booster vaccine for qualifying community members and patients on Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29. The Moderna booster and the Pfizer booster, as well as the first or second dose, will be available.

To schedule an appointment, visit http://www.ssmhealth.com/access/covid19-vaccine-scheduling#

Users can select a state on the site and then answer a series of questions before seeing location and appointment time options for when they might be able to schedule a vaccine or booster shot.

SSM Health does not have the Johnson and Johnson booster available, but the CDC has approved the option to receive the mix and match booster of either Moderna or Pfizer.

Booster eligibility

The CDC recommends in the following should receive a booster shot:

• Individuals 65 years of age and older and residents of long-term care facilities;

• Individuals 50 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions;

Additionally, the CDC recommends the following may receive a booster shot:

• Individuals 18 to 49 years of age with underlying medical conditions and upon consideration of individual benefits and risk.

• Individuals 18 to 64 years of age who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Unless immunocompromised, third dose boosters are at six months for Pfizer and Moderna.

For more information, call 405-273-5801.