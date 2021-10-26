Pottawatomie County's COVID cases fall 64.9%; Oklahoma cases plummet 22.1%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 7,085 new cases. That's down 22.1% from the previous week's tally of 9,092 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 26th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 14.2% from the week before, with 509,903 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 1.39% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 11 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Pottawatomie County reported 213 cases and 16 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 606 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,022 cases and 189 deaths.

Lincoln County reported 70 cases and six deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 149 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,839 cases and 107 deaths.

Seminole County reported 60 cases and 10 deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 74 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,815 cases and 102 deaths.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 45 counties, with the best declines in Pottawatomie County, with 213 cases from 606 a week earlier; in Tulsa County, with 1,067 cases from 1,288; and in Lincoln County, with 70 cases from 149.

Oklahoma ranked 34th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 58.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 66.4%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 58,339 vaccine doses, including 29,931 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 79,438 vaccine doses, including 26,181 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,397,550 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Cimarron County with 796 cases per 100,000 per week; Cotton County with 529; and Coal County with 455. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Oklahoma County, with 1,465 cases; Tulsa County, with 1,067 cases; and Cleveland County, with 520. Weekly case counts rose in 30 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bryan, Pittsburg and Garfield counties.

In Oklahoma, 1,138 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 189 people were reported dead.

A total of 638,957 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 10,540 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 45,444,260 people have tested positive and 735,941 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 24.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,407

The week before that: 1,512

Four weeks ago: 2,200

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 75,101

The week before that: 78,803

Four weeks ago: 100,136

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.