Shawnee Salvation Army Spaghetti Day will repeat its drive-thru version of the event this yea

Shawnee's 38th annual Spaghetti Day is this week.

Sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, the Salvation Army-Shawnee will be curbside, providing a drive-thru style pickup (only) for its annual Spaghetti Day event.

Shawnee Salvation Army Capt. Stacey Connelly said tickets and sauce can be purchased from the Shawnee Salvation Army and its Auxiliary members ahead of time or on the day of the event.

“The Auxiliary is the army behind the Army,” she said. “We are only able to do what we do because of their selfless service.”

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under.

“Also, this year, we are selling our famous sauce beforehand for $7, but if you purchase it on the day of, or after, it will be $10,” she said.

“All of the proceeds raised go to fund projects at The Salvation Army,” she said.

For more information, call (405) 275-2243.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.