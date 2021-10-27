October city sales tax collection remains steady

Recently, the Shawnee city sales tax collection report for October was released; revenue remains steady.

While this month's report shows slightly lower figures than last month, revenue is still pushing upward; Jacob Bussell, assistant city manager, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,369,227.85 for the month — about $7,270 lower than last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $2,106,372 for October 2021, $307,697 more than last year at this time, which was $1,798,6785.

It is to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,203,641.17

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $300,910.29

• Capital Improvements Fund — $233,205.48

• Street Improvements Fund — $263,296.50

• Economic Development Fund — $30,091.04

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $37,613.78

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $37,613.78

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report on last week's City Commission agenda.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $1,225,972 or 17.02 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $232,022, or 29.30 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $8,430,069, a $475,293 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $1,023,792, according to the report, which is an increase of $232,022 compared to last year at this time.

The Fiscal Year began July 1.

