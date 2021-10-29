The Spark offers way to support local museum

Tucked away in one corner of Shawnee is the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art, a local attraction that boasts rotating exhibits, art classes, and even a mummy. And for those who want to support the museum, Director of Development Tonya Ricks says there's a new group just for that purpose.

The Spark, Ricks said, is “a passionate and determined group of monthly givers on a mission to heal, create, and inspire through Art Education and Exhibits at the MGMoA.”

The group was launched in September, and memberships include monthly donations of $8, $18, $28, $48, $88, or other amounts.

Ricks said those that join The Spark can take advantage of free admission to MGMoA, e-news stories, Spark Gatherings at least bi-annually, if not more often, and discounts on museum programs and gift shop purchases.

When The Spark first launched on Sept. 12, members were invited to enjoy free snow cones, free admission, musical entertainment in the museum courtyard, corn hole, chalk art and more.

The event, sponsored by First United Bank, Mike Presley and Sparks Vinyard, also included free entry to the museum's “Art of the Aloha Shirt” exhibit.

Ricks said the museum is currently focusing on planning Mummy Day on Oct. 30 and the annual gala on Dec. 3, so the next Spark event has not yet been scheduled. Currently, though, she said the next Spark event will probably take place in early 2022.

For more information about the museum, go to mgmoa.org. To join The Spark, click on “support” on the website and then “Spark Monthly Giving.”