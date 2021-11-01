City of Shawnee to host Fall cleanup day
The City of Shawnee recently announced that it will host a Fall cleanup day Nov. 6 for residential water and sanitation utility customers.
The cleanup will begin at 8 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Nov. 6, with several locations available with dumpsters. All locations will be manned so that no unacceptable items are placed in the roll-off dumpsters.
Roll-offs will be located at:
• KidSpace Park, located at North Center and East Wayne;
• Lake No. 1 ramp area;
• Public works at 111 S. Kickapoo;
• Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center, in front of the state barn area on Darren Gordon Dr.;
• Optimist Park, located at West 34th and North Market; and
• Community Center at Park and Dunbar.
Items that will NOT be accepted into the roll-off containers include:
• Hazardous waste, including liquids, paint, chemicals, biomedical, infectious, radioactive, PCVS, asbestos, solvents and oil;
• Tires;
• Auto batteries;
• Concrete, cinder blocks and bricks; and
• Appliances.