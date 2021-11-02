Pottawatomie County's COVID cases fall 19.2%; Oklahoma cases plummet 29.1%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 5,021 new cases. That's down 29.1% from the previous week's tally of 7,085 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 32nd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.3% from the week before, with 506,884 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.99% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 16 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Pottawatomie County reported 172 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 213 cases and 16 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,194 cases and 190 deaths.

Lincoln County reported 48 cases and three deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 70 cases and six deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,887 cases and 110 deaths.

Seminole County reported 80 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 60 cases and 10 deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,895 cases and 102 deaths.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 58 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma County, with 802 cases from 1,465 a week earlier; in Canadian County, with 221 cases from 384; and in Tulsa County, with 916 cases from 1,067.

Oklahoma ranked 33rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 59.3% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 66.5%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Friday, Oklahoma reported administering another 89,967 vaccine doses, including 25,994 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 61,107 vaccine doses, including 32,106 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,465,341 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Ellis County with 441 cases per 100,000 per week; Woodward County with 430; and Bryan County with 419. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 916 cases; Oklahoma County, with 802 cases; and Cleveland County, with 390. Weekly case counts rose in 19 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Bryan, Seminole and Woodward counties.

In Oklahoma, 170 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 1,138 people were reported dead.

A total of 643,978 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 10,710 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 45,970,785 people have tested positive and 745,832 people have died.

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Oct. 31.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,298

The week before that: 1,335

Four weeks ago: 1,862

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 71,202

The week before that: 72,741

Four weeks ago: 90,367

