Construction on Pott. County Admin Building continues, steel going up soon

Construction on the Pottawatomie County Administration Building continues as Lippert Bros Inc. finishes pouring the foundation of the new building and installing utilities such as electric.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, workers are starting the concrete slab of the building. Once completed, Thomas said he expects steel to go up in the next five to six weeks.

This work begins a few months after the Pottawatomie County Commissioners held a groundbreaking ceremony for their new building.

Construction is taking place in the parking lot south of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse on North Broadway.

According to District 1 Commissioner Melissa Dennis, she is looking forward to having more room to conduct county business once this project is completed.

Dennis said during the construction of the new building, visitors can park behind the courthouse or behind the County Election Board Office, located at 330 N. Broadway Avenue.

The groundbreaking came about a month after Pottawatomie County Commissioners approved alternative bids.

Lippert Bros, Inc. is the constriction company currently building the new building and the design of the administration building was created by Rand Elliott Architects.

Architect Rand Elliott and his colleagues led a presentation in which they explained features commissioners could add to the new building.

Thomas said those bids are extra features the county decided on after setting their initial base bid of $5,604,193.

Commissioners voted to accept adding an indoor corridor, which would connect the new administration building to the courthouse, as well as various site amenities for the new building, including terrazzo material in the lobby of the building, an interior finish plan, full restroom tiling, lightning protection on the roof of the building, cast stone parapet caps, metal panels on the front entrance, furniture and a bipolar ionization HVAC.

Thomas said the original budget for the new administration building was $6 million and these alternate bids raised it to $6,472,170.

Dennis said the county has been saving up for this project for many years and the funds to pay for it are coming from use tax money, which is designated for projects such as this.

She said there will be no tax or bond increase of any kind as the commissioners already have the funds to construct this new county building.

The building will be 20,000 square feet in two stories and will house several county departments including the County Clerk, County Assessor, the County Treasurer, security, public space on the first floor, county commissioners, IT staff and also will include a commissioners meeting room on the second floor.

Check back for updates.