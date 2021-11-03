Pottawatomie County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 43% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 43% of people living in Pottawatomie County are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 2, according to data from the the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Oklahoma reported 646,132 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 0.72% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Oklahoma as of Nov. 2 are Oklahoma County (58%), Caddo County (56%), Canadian County (56%), Tulsa County (55%) and Noble County (54%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Pottawatomie County as of Nov. 2:

How many people in Pottawatomie County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

51% of people in Pottawatomie County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 36,675 people

43% of people in Pottawatomie County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 30,991 people

How many people in Oklahoma have been vaccinated so far?

60% of people in Oklahoma have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,359,939 people

51% of people in Oklahoma are fully vaccinated, for a total of 1,984,181 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.