City OKs county's bridge inspector for two more years

It's time again to choose City of Shawnee bridge inspectors for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) Bridge Inspection Program.

City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said every two years, all the bridges in the city are inventoried and inspected by a third party.

So, for each upcoming cycle, inspectors have to be chosen for the job. The city has some options when making a choice: it can pick one of ODOT's prequalified engineering firms; choose to do bridge safety inspections with its own forces, using inspection teams and an oversight engineer fully qualified as mandated by the NBIS (National Bridge Inspection Standards); use the same consultant as Pottawatomie County; or allow ODOT to choose an inspector for the job.

City Commissioners voted Monday to continue with its previous choice, which has been to use the same consultant as the county does.

Barkhimer said there are 37 bridges in the area.

“Twenty-five are in good condition, 11 are in fair condition and there are two in poor condition,” he said. One of the bridges that rated poorly is outside city limits — and has been closed down for a while. The other one is downtown.

Main Street bridge

One bridge in city limits is in need of replacement — and that project is already underway. A contract for design and construction plans was approved by Shawnee City Commissioners in May.

That bridge, on the 600 block of East Main Street, was originally installed in 1930, Barkhimer said.

The bridge will be replaced over Shawnee Creek on existing alignment with minimal impacts to the roadway, Barkhimer said.

The proposed bridge for the project is a double-celled reinforced concrete box (RCB) culvert with two cells each, of 16-foot span and 10-foot height.

Design plans will include the reconstruction of approximately 85 feet of East Main Street and approximately 60 feet of North Tucker Avenue.

Barkhimer said the design phase of the project would take about 32 weeks and the construction timeline will be about 180 to 220 days. That puts an estimated completion date — at the earliest — around September 2022. Barkhimer said it would likely be late next year to early 2023.

