Things to do before Daylight Savings ends Nov. 7

Daylight Saving is coming to an end. At 2 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, it will once again be time to fall back. Many clocks adjust on their own, but others will need to be adjusted manually to set them back an hour. Here are some other things to think about doing this weekend as Daylight Saving ends.

Check the batteries in your smoke detectors and think about fire safety: Each time change, residents are reminded to set their clocks back but also to check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are still in working order. Now might also be a good time to consider other aspects of fire safety as well. For example, does your family have a plan for what to do in case of a fire? If not, consider making one while you're testing the batteries on your alarms.

Do some seasonal cleaning: Everyone talks about spring cleaning, but why not do some fall cleaning as well? For those who are taking the time to tidy up their homes and properties, the city of Shawnee is offering a fall cleanup day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6, with roll-offs located at KidSpace Park, Lake No. 1 ramp area, Public Works, the expo center, Optimist Park, and the Community Center. No hazardous materials, tired, batteries, concrete, cinder blocks, bricks or appliances will be allowed in the roll-offs. The cleanup event is for Shawnee residents who are water and sanitation customers. For more information, follow the city of Shawnee on Facebook.

Soak in the last few days of sunsets after 6 p.m.: The sun already sets before 6:30 p.m. on the last day of Daylight Savings. On Nov. 7, it will set at 5:27 p.m., leaving little daylight after typical working hours, especially as the days shorten until December, when sunset will be as early as 5:14 p.m. It will be February before Shawnee sees a sunset at 6 p.m. again. Consider taking advantage of the few remaining days of Daylight Savings with an evening walk or picnic.