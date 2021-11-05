Free mobile COVID-19, flu vaccination clinic continues

The free mobile services of a flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic have been extended a little longer, as The Avedis Foundation added sites to its schedule.

The Foundation partnered with the Community Market of Pottawatomie County, Oklahoma State Department of Health and local organizations to facilitate vaccinations throughout Pottawatomie and Seminole counties as part of Avedis Foundation’s “Don’t Wait. Vaccinate.” campaign.

“This combined effort will bring free COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots to several rural communities whose access to these services is limited,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said.

Through mid-November, Avedis will collaborate with Community Market, the Department of Health and the Special Kneads Eats & Treats food truck.

As an added incentive, Laster said the Foundation is providing a free meal from Special Kneads to those who receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

That includes those who receive their COVID-19 vaccine from the free mobile clinic or present their COVID-19 vaccination card, she said.

Other sponsors for the vaccination effort include South Central Industries (SCI/Special Kneads Eats & Treats); Gateway to Prevention & Recovery; Infant Crisis Services; and the Oklahoma State Department of Health, which furnishes the mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic throughout the campaign.

Some scheduled mobile vaccination clinic dates and sites are:

• From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, in Sasakwa at Spring Baptist Church

• From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, in Seminole at 600 W. Strothers

Laster said appointments are not necessary for the free mobile clinic.

Updates are available on the Community Market of Pottawatomie County’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ourcommunitymarketofpottawatomiecounty.

