Depot asked to hold tight on roof project; action coming

There's been much discussion recently about the ongoing progress of improvements being made at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center; that — and a matter of urgency — has led to resident questions about when Shawnee's Pottawatomie County Historical Society Museum will get its turn.

A voter-passed half-cent sales-tax increase aimed at securing $30 million for a long list of capital improvements has been collecting dollars since October 2018. Those funds, to be collected for 10 years, were earmarked specifically for public safety, streets and parks and public facilities and can only be spent on capital improvements — including $400,000 for a roof and remodel at the Santa Fe Depot.

Along with the museum project, the list of capital improvements also includes major upgrades to other projects currently underway — like the new police department headquarters building and the expo enhancements — as well as parks, the remodel of two fire stations, major street improvements, more sidewalks and trails, and renovations to the Senior Center, library, Community Center.

But, as the Santa Fe Depot continues to wait for that long-planned roofing project to get started, museum director Ken Landry said the 118-year-old downtown icon is sustaining damage from leaks when it rains.

This week, Landry and the museum board's president, Mark Schneiter, addressed Shawnee City Commissioners during their Monday meeting to bring the plan to their attention once more.

Schneiter first thanked city leaders for their decades-long support of the museum, and for improvements that have been made in the past.

“We want to work with the city on the remodel,” he said. “We thought, if there are any restoration grants or anything like that, that we could apply to for the city — it might be easiest for us to get a grant for a remodel than the city, then we can leverage the city's money to the grant money, so we can get more done.”

He said it was three years ago when the taxpayers approved the plan.

“It's only getting worse, everybody knows,” he said.

Landry echoed Schneiter's comments.

“I want to encourage you to move on, I know that you've started the process and I'm aware that it's probably going to cost quite a bit more than it did originally,” he said. “That's the age we live in, with COVID.”

He said two years ago there was a roof estimate of $180,000.

“I'm sure that's long gone, and it'll cost more than that to do it,” Landry said. “But I encourage you to move forward.”

Commissioners said the project is coming along — admittedly slowly — though no one shared details on what exactly was causing the delay.

Ward 6 Shawnee City Commissioner Ben Salter said the commission is aware of the issue and is working on it.

“We'll get there one of these days,” he said.

Ward 5 Shawnee City Commissioner Mark Sehorn said one thing he's learned about the government is it's slow.

“It wears me out,” he said.

Ward 3 Shawnee City Commissioner Travis Flood said, “I know three years is a long time to wait; please be patient, we're making some movement.”

He said it seems like it's been too long, but there are some things coming.

Ward 2 Shawnee City Commissioner Cami Engles said she is getting up to speed and she'll be an ally for the museum.

“It is a priority to me,” she said, adding she understands their frustration.

Ward 1 Shawnee City Commissioner Daniel Matthews said Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer has some things in the works regarding the issue.

Mayor Ed Bolt said the depot is definitely on its radar.

“We're looking forward to getting something done there,” he said.

The Santa Fe Depot was built in 1903-1904 and was operational as a train depot until 1973. It currently houses the Pottawatomie County Historical Society Museum, which holds many artifacts and information about the history of Pottawatomie County.

Watch for updates.

