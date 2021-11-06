Gateway Expect Hope campaign receives $5k donation

Recently, BancFirst donated $5,000 toward Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, Inc.'s Expect Hope campaign.

Gateway Executive Director Jon Greenwood said he hopes BancFirst's contribution will spur other banks and organizations to follow their example and consider matching their gifts.

As well as funding program needs, money received from the campaign also will help fund a new Gateway campus, at 36609 W. 45th Street.

“We know that BancFirst sees the campaign as not only an investment in Gateway, but an investment in our community as a whole,” Greenwood said.

The complex will eventually house a 20,000 square foot facility that will include a proper patient intake area, child play therapy rooms, counseling rooms, staff training and meeting room space, offices and more.

“BancFirst takes pride in investing in our local community and we look forward to seeing the completed project,” BancFirst President Casey Bell said.

Support to the nonprofit could not come at a better time.

“With the pandemic and everything we’ve been through in the last year, our staff has seen a steep increase in the need for mental health and substance abuse services,” Greenwood said. “This campaign will enable us to continue to provide outstanding care and prevention in Shawnee and the surrounding communities we serve.”

For more information or to donate, email expecthope@gatewaytoprevention.org or visit gatewaytoprevention.org.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.