November Pottawatomie County sales tax collections report $23k increase over last year

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for November continues the area's upward trend in increased revenue, though not as big a boost as in recent months.

Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $763,597.73, up slightly more than the same month a year ago when $740,252.58 was received.

The report continues to show a boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected 2020 figures. However, even without the comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still higher than past years' figures.

On average

According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:

November — $662,950

October — $692,900

September — $687,500

August — $690,275

July — $680,000

June — $661,300

May — $667,000

April — $697,600

March — $608,425

February — $733,450

January — $673,300

December — $640,750

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

More:OBU education students teach Sequoyah Elementary 5th graders at interactive children's museum

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.