November Pottawatomie County sales tax collections report $23k increase over last year
Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for November continues the area's upward trend in increased revenue, though not as big a boost as in recent months.
Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections total $763,597.73, up slightly more than the same month a year ago when $740,252.58 was received.
The report continues to show a boost in numbers, though not as substantial an increase as the record in May or high marks in June; it should be noted the COVID-19 pandemic has heavily affected 2020 figures. However, even without the comparison to 2020, increases in recent months are still higher than past years' figures.
On average
According to an average from the past 10 years, collections have been coming in around:
- November — $662,950
- October — $692,900
- September — $687,500
- August — $690,275
- July — $680,000
- June — $661,300
- May — $667,000
- April — $697,600
- March — $608,425
- February — $733,450
- January — $673,300
- December — $640,750
For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.
More:OBU education students teach Sequoyah Elementary 5th graders at interactive children's museum
Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.