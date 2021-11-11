Many Shawnee veterans have served through the years

Today is Veterans Day.

For civilians, it's a day to pay tribute to all American veterans for serving their country honorably during war or peacetime. For veterans, its meaning hits much deeper.

Shawnee continues to be called home for many of those who chose to fight for the freedoms America still enjoys today.

U.S. Army veteran Richard Neal Carter, ranked SP-4, of Shawnee, was a Chaparral Systems engineer (air defense) from 1972-1975 during the Fourth Republic of South Korea.

Carter said, for him, Veterans Day is a day of remembrance for those men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice to their country — and saluting those who served.

He said he has somber regards for the families whose loved ones did not return home and those who fought and died for their country while allowing its citizens a free nation.

“On this day it brings to memory my visit to Arlington National Cemetery and seeing the tomb of the unknown soldier and watching the flawless changing of the guard — a very hallowed ground, yes, indeed,” he said. “This day it brings my recall of the Vietnam War Memorial wall in Washington and all the names of the men and women who lost their life etched onto the wall — including a cousin on my mother's side.”

All of the other memorials of the world wars and Korea, etc., come to mind as well — today, he said.

For Carter, military service was not only his path, but also that of other family members, like his son, Travis, who now lives in Alabama.

SP4 Travis Neal Carter, U.S. Army 2002-2008, was a Blackhawk Airship Crew Chief, and served in Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany.

Carter said his son earned two Army Commendations and numerous other medals and distinctions.

Travis attended South Rock Creek and Tecumseh Schools.

“Following his military service, Travis was a contractor with the U.S. Army several years as a Blackhawk Airship Crew Chief working in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iraq,” he said.

“Travis always wanted to serve in the military since he was a child, I went to the Army Surplus stores on several occasions buying him old helmet liners and canteens etc. for his childhood adventures,” Carter said. “Most likely the number one (reason he wanted to join) was his grandfather — a decorated WWII and Vietnam Veteran (bronze star-purple heart ).”

He was his hero, Carter said, adding it's a family tradition.

Not all veterans are men.

Veterans Lorena Leyva and Alicia Solis both work at Shawnee's Social Security Administration office.

“These lovely ladies are excellent examples of what it means to serve,” Mindi Walker, SSA district manager, said. “They both served our country, and both currently serve our community as public servants; I am so proud to work with them and so proud of their service to our country.”

Leyva joined the U.S. Navy in 2008, and is currently still serving in the Navy Reserves. She has completed two tours overseas in the fight against terrorism, most recently in Afghanistan in 2020. She has been an employee of the Social Security office since December 2018, Walker said.

Solis served in the U.S. Air Force in from 2002-2007. She joined the Shawnee SSA staff in June 2020, Walker said.

Leyva said she wanted to join the military since she was 13 years old.

“It had always been an interest of mine; I wanted to travel and defend my country and get benefits for education, which now I get to transfer to my daughter,” she said. “I joined my senior year in high school and shipped off in September 2008.”

She said serving her country means putting on her uniform with pride and honor to serve in the greatest Navy protecting America's freedom, the American way of life.

Solis said she joined the U.S. Air Force Oct. 22, 2002, as personnel.

She said she was stationed at Altus Air Force Base; Kunsan AFB, in Korea; and Andersen AFB, in Guam.

“I decided to start a family and separated from the military May 21, 2007,” she said. “I enjoyed the experience and the travel the military has given me.”

She said she is thankful for the people who served and are serving for our freedom, Solis said.

Some veterans have been around for a lot longer than others.

Veteran Ted Tyler, a WWII pilot who has lived in Shawnee since the 1950s, just celebrated another birthday last week — turning 100 years old.

