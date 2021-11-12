Love Your Block grant agreements up for Shawnee City Commissioner OK

When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, several agenda items will be up for their consideration, including a couple agreements — for cash funding and for AmeriCorp VISTA members — regarding the Johns Hopkins University Cities of Service: Love Your Block Grant. Also up for approval is an emergency solutions grant sponsor and shelter agreement with Central Oklahoma Community Action Agency (COCAA).

Another agenda item commissioners will consider is approval of a rezone for property at 1404 E. 7th Street. Applicant Ethan Acock is requesting a change from R-1(Single-Family Residential District) to R-2 (Medium Density Residential District) to allow for construction of a duplex or triplex.

In other business, city staff will open submitted bids for the Independence Street sidewalk project. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. Monday to be eligible for consideration.

Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer is scheduled to give an update on the 2018 half-cent sales tax capital improvement projects.

Also, a presentation will be offered from OG&E Liaison Emily Rothrock-Tate, and the sales tax report for November will be presented.

Several budget amendments for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 are up for approval in the General Fund, the Aquatic Center Fund and the Library Fund regarding position adjustments and cost of living adjustments, as well as on the Municipal Authority and Airport Authority agendas. An adjustment will also be made to the Gifts and Contributions Fund to fund expenditures for the Senior Center Bingo program, using prior year donations.

Shawnee City Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

