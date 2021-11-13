Collections down slightly, but budget remains positive

Shawnee's city sales tax collection report for November has been released; revenue is showing a slight dip, but the city's budget remains positive.

Jacob Bussell, assistant city manager, reports sales tax and use tax collections totaled $2,183,305.42 for the month — about $185,922 lower than last month's total.

Sales tax collections totaled $ 1,954,791 for November 2021, $34,607 less than last year at this time, which was $1,989,398.

It is to be allocated as follows:

• General Fund — $1,117,023.18

• 2018 Capital Improvements Fund — $279,255.80

• Capital Improvements Fund — $216,423.24

• Street Improvements Fund — $244,348.81

• Economic Development Fund — $27,925.59

• Police Sales Tax Fund — $34,906.97

• Fire Sales Tax Fund — $34,906.97

“It should be noted the current sales tax estimate for FY 21-22 is based on a 2-percent increase compared to the prior year budget,” Bussell said in his report on next week's City Commission agenda.

For the year, sales tax collections are up $1,443,866 or 16.15 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

“Use tax collections are up approximately $244,082, or 24.21 percent, over the projected budget year-to-date,” he said.

Sales tax receipts for the year are $10,384,859, a $440,686 increase compared to last year at this time. Year-to-date Use Tax receipts show $1,252,307, according to the report, which is an increase of $249,228 compared to last year at this time.

The Fiscal Year began July 1.

