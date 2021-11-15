Pottawatomie County's COVID cases up 46%; Oklahoma cases up 6.9%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases increased 6.9% in Oklahoma in the week ending Sunday as the state added 4,522 cases. The previous week had 4,231 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 38th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.5% from the week before, with 574,373 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.79% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 30 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Oklahoma in mid-November stopped reporting county-level deaths entirely and discontinued reporting deaths altogether on the dashboard. Johns Hopkins University began getting death data from a different Oklahoma source — "CDC Provisional Deaths Mentioning COVID-19" — but those numbers are substantially different, creating a temporary spike that will make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Pottawatomie County reported 127 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 87 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,408 cases.

Lincoln County reported 39 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 26 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,952 cases.

Seminole County reported 32 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 15 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,942 cases.

Oklahoma does not directly publish county-level death data.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Major County with 446 cases per 100,000 per week; Harper County with 352; and Kay County with 351. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 938 cases; Oklahoma County, with 811 cases; and Cleveland County, with 486. Weekly case counts rose in 46 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Cleveland, Oklahoma and Tulsa counties.

Oklahoma ranked 31st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 61.1% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 68.3%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Oklahoma reported administering another 100,739 vaccine doses, including 36,082 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 125,033 vaccine doses, including 33,721 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,691,113 total doses.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 27 counties, with the best declines in Comanche County, with 65 cases from 127 a week earlier; in Bryan County, with 67 cases from 125; and in Garfield County, with 61 cases from 112.

In Oklahoma, 754 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 169 people were reported dead.

A total of 652,731 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,633 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 47,074,080 people have tested positive and 763,092 people have died.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Nov. 14.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,310

The week before that: 1,094

Four weeks ago: 1,497

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 72,105

The week before that: 68,115

Four weeks ago: 78,817

Hospitals in 28 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 34 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

