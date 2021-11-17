How much is the widening of 45th St. really costing? Project way underestimated

New Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer offered an update to some of the city's capital improvement projects Monday, but a long-awaited one in particular appears to have hit a substantial snag — a shortfall of $11.5 million in planned funding. The allocation of $3.5 million had been earmarked to pay for the street-widening plan.

“That was a woeful estimation,” she said. “That whole project is going to cost more like into $15 million.”

She said the secured funds won't get the project very far.

“We're going to have to go out and find more funding for that project,” she said.

A portion of the 10-year long voluntary half-cent sales tax increase passed by voters in 2018 (for capital improvements) was to be used for the street project.

Weckmueller-Behringer said she doesn't know who estimated that original figure, but she said in urban areas, $3.5 million is the number used for one-lane mile, not one mile of street.

“It takes engineering, right-of-way acquisition, and then actual construction,” she said. “So, that number falls woefully short; I don't know who came up with that number.”

The plan is currently in the design phase. Weckmueller-Behringer said a design plan could be presented as early as the commission's next meeting.

Moving forward, Weckmueller-Behringer said ideally the funds the city has for the project could be used as seed money to pull down other grants.

“But we compete on a statewide basis for monies that are given to us from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT),” she said, adding the $3.5 million would be sufficient — used as a drawdown for those other funds, but not on their own.

“We will have to look at additional grant opportunities,” she said.

The plan

The two-phase project, is planned to extend along 45th Street from Leo to Bryan, and would improve aging infrastructure, increase traffic capacity, make the corridor as a whole more pedestrian friendly, improve drainage and provide for future development. More importantly, the widening project also would alleviate added congestion as there are plans for construction of a new elementary school on 45th Street.

Phase One would begin at Leo and work eastward to about halfway between Kickapoo and Union, City Engineer Seth Barkhimer said in September.

Roadway improvements being recommended are a four-lane roadway, with a 10-foot trail on the north side of the street (west of Kickapoo) and a six-foot sidewalk on the south side. The trail will then transition to the south side just east of Kickapoo.

There are two major drainage crossings in the Phase One plan, he said.

“Both of them will have to be removed and replaced,” he said. Also, the project will become a more conventional curbed and storm sewer system.

Phase Two would continue from Phase One's stopping point to Bryan Street.

Timeline

• The city entered into a contract with CEC in March

• Conceptual studies were done until the middle of June

• In September the community was in the public meeting phase.

• Design plans were to be made in October

• THEN: A final plan and contract was hoped to be brought before commissioners by the end of 2021

• FINAL: Construction was proposed to begin in 2023

As the funding shortfall is addressed, the plan and timeline may change.

