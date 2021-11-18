CM: Depot project will cost more than planned

New Shawnee City Manager Andrea Weckmueller-Behringer offered an update to some of the city's capital improvement projects Monday, but a couple of them are going to require a lot more money — namely the 45th Street widening project and the Santa Fe Depot renovation.

Slow movement by the city government has caused some to question when Shawnee's Pottawatomie County Historical Society Museum is going to get its turn — especially since there are issues causing the site's rapid decline.

Museum director Ken Landry recently said the 118-year-old downtown icon is sustaining damage from leaks when it rains.

Landry and the museum board's president, Mark Schneiter, recently reminded Shawnee City Commissioners of the issue.

“It's only getting worse, everybody knows,” Schneiter said, offering to apply for grants to help with cost.

Landry echoed Schneiter's comments.

“I know that you've started the process and I'm aware that it's probably going to cost quite a bit more than it did originally,” he said. “That's the age we live in, with COVID.”

He said two years ago there was a roof estimate of $180,000.

Commissioners said the project is coming along — admittedly slowly.

“We are entrusted to make the best use of these funds and therefore, we have to go through certain processes and follow all kinds of procedures in order to make sure we use the money as wise and as best as we can,” Weckmueller-Behringer said.

Going through the planning and design processes take time, she said.

“Then we have to go out for bids; we try to find the lowest bidder to get the best improvement for the lowest price, and then we move to construction,” she said. “As you can imagine, this takes a number of years to get through all of this from start of the project to the very finish.”

So far, no one has offered much detail on what the depot project's new price tag will be, only that it will be much higher than anticipated.

“The design is complete (for the depot project),” Weckmueller-Behringer said. “That design work cost us a pretty penny, but it was really necessary to get the information on what needs to be done, how can we restore this building, what does it take — and specifically how much does it cost?”

The funding allocated for the Santa Fe Depot roof and remodel was $400,000.

“It falls woefully short of what that building truly needs,” she said.

That will be the topic of a City Commission special work session coming up at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 6 at City Hall, she said.

“We really need to find some additional grant funding; we need to find other sources,” she said. “In order to save the building — even just doing the outer envelope would already cost us over $600,000, which is why we have not been able to move on that.”

The depot is a Historic building, so there is a certain way it must be restored, she said.

“It is not just a few roof tiles that are missing,” she said. “Anybody going into the building can see how the water has infiltrated into the walls.”

Weckmueller-Behringer said just adding new roof tiles won't do any good; the entire building must be fixed.

“This one will require special attention,” she said.

Funding

A voter-passed half-cent sales-tax increase aimed at securing $30 million for a long list of capital improvements has been collecting dollars since October 2018. Those funds, to be collected for 10 years, were earmarked specifically for public safety, streets and parks and public facilities and can only be spent on capital improvements.

Along with the museum project, the list of capital improvements also includes major upgrades to other projects currently underway — like the new police department headquarters building and the expo enhancements — as well as parks, the remodel of two fire stations, major street improvements, more sidewalks and trails, and renovations to the Senior Center, library, Community Center.

The Santa Fe Depot was built in 1903-1904 and was operational as a train depot until 1973. It currently houses the Pottawatomie County Historical Society Museum, which holds many artifacts and information about the history of Pottawatomie County.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

