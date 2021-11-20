Area sewing circle donates quilts to Salvation Army

A McLoud sewing group has been busy making quilts and filling stockings for The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club and Angel Tree program.

"We recently received a donation of 120 quilts and 108 stockings from the Sewing Circle of McLoud," Salvation Army-Shawnee Boys and Girls Club Program Director Rebecca Courtney said.

The Sewing Circle of McLoud meets Thursday evenings at First United Methodist Church of McLoud. Ahead of the donation, The Sewing Circle placed the colorful quilts over church pews so Pastor Trish Harris could bless the quilts, made especially for children of the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club. Each year The Sewing Circle chooses a charity for Christmas quilts.