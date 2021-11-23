Cirque Italia to perform over Thanksgiving weekend

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, Cirque Italia is set to feature performances at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center in Shawnee.

With a theme hinting of soda fountains, poodle skirts, greased hair and Elvis Presley, Cirque Italia’s Gold Unit performers will present a show centered around the 1950s era.

Cirque Italia is enforcing all COVID-19 safety recommendations set forth by the CDC and local municipalities. The event has made adjustments and accommodations to comply with the safety guidelines set forth by local and state officials. Accommodations include:

• Restricted seating capacity

• Socially distanced seating with visual cues throughout tent

• Mask mandate for anyone over 3 years old (available for purchase if needed)

• Increased number of hand sanitization stations in and around tent

• All common areas wiped down and disinfected every 10-15 minutes

Cirque Italia features performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and many other countries. Master jugglers, low-wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and a wheel of death are included among the acts.

Showtimes

Performances will be under the white and blue big-top tent in the parking lot at the expo, 1700 W. Independence, in Shawnee.

• Thursday (Thanksgiving) — 7:30 p.m.

• Friday — 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday — 1:30 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.; and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday — 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

To encourage social distancing, ticket purchases can be made in advance, at www.cirqueitalia.com; by phone at (941) 704-8572; or at the onsite ticket office the week of show.

