SCI hosts annual Day of Thanksgiving

On Friday, South Central Industries (SCI) hosted its annual Day of Thanksgiving Feast. South Central Executive Director Tina Hanna said the month of November is a special time at SCI.

"Our work family shares what each individual is thankful for through social media videos and personalized notes with co-workers to express their sincere thankfulness of one another,” she said.

This year the Avedis Foundation sponsored the meal through the Season of Gratitude campaign to recognize local nonprofit staffs’ contribution to making a difference in the Shawnee community.

Along with the Cracker Barrel meal, the Season of Gratitude campaign sponsors nonprofit team-building exercises by providing a life coach to lead the staff through ENNEAGRAM testing and application.

Dr. Kathy Laster, Avedis CEO and president, expressed her appreciation to SCI staff, board members and SCI individuals with developmental disabilities joining the time of celebration and thanksgiving.