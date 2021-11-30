Pottawatomie County's COVID cases fall 21.4%; Oklahoma cases plummet 38.3%

Mike Stucka

Oklahoma reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,620 new cases. That's down 38.3% from the previous week's tally of 5,869 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Oklahoma ranked 36th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 24.9% from the week before, with 490,656 cases reported. With 1.19% of the country's population, Oklahoma had 0.74% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, three states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Thanksgiving significantly disrupted who got tested, how many people got tested, what labs operated and what government agencies reported on time. Some governments reported only three days of data for the last week; some reported none. Before Thanksgiving, several dozen dozen states were reported rising case counts; in the week ending Sunday, only several states reported rising cases. The United States had been reporting nearly 700,000 new cases per week; in the week ending Sunday, that number was less than 500,000. With the week of Thanksgiving so artificially low, week-to-week comparisons will be skewed. Conversely, next week will appear artificially high and the rate of change in cases and deaths will be skewed the other way. These numbers are unreliable even as they're accurate to what states reported.

Oklahoma in mid-November stopped reporting county-level deaths entirely and discontinued reporting deaths altogether on the dashboard. Johns Hopkins University began getting death data from a different Oklahoma source — "CDC Provisional Deaths Mentioning COVID-19" — but those numbers are substantially different, creating a temporary spike that will make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Pottawatomie County reported 103 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 131 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 12,642 cases.

Lincoln County reported 29 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 43 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,024 cases.

Seminole County reported 29 cases in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 36 cases. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,007 cases.

Oklahoma does not directly publish county-level death data.

Across Oklahoma, cases fell in 48 counties, with the best declines in Oklahoma County, with 670 cases from 996 a week earlier; in Tulsa County, with 684 cases from 981; and in Cleveland County, with 310 cases from 403.

Oklahoma ranked 33rd among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 61.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 68.8%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Thursday, Oklahoma reported administering another 116,017 vaccine doses, including 42,804 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 76,899 vaccine doses, including 24,494 first doses. In all, Oklahoma reported it has administered 4,737,575 total doses.

Within Oklahoma, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Roger Mills County with 1,200 cases per 100,000 per week; Latimer County with 477; and Major County with 446. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Tulsa County, with 684 cases; Oklahoma County, with 670 cases; and Cleveland County, with 310. Weekly case counts rose in 25 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Custer, Roger Mills and Pittsburg counties.

In Oklahoma, 75 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 139 people were reported dead.

A total of 662,220 people in Oklahoma have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 11,847 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 48,229,210 people have tested positive and 776,639 people have died.

Oklahoma's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Nov. 28.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,304

The week before that: 1,191

Four weeks ago: 1,249

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 76,702

The week before that: 75,061

Four weeks ago: 69,423

Hospitals in 25 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 27 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

