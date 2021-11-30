Escape room business House of Hints coming to downtown Shawnee

It seems downtown Shawnee is on the verge of some new entertainment of a mysterious nature.

In a Facebook post from House of Hints, the escape game room business plans to make its debut on the 100 block of Bell Street in February.

“We will offer one-hour escape rooms, where you can put your knowledge and skills to the test,” the post reads. “We will offer from two people up to six people per room.”

Themes are said to include pirates; wizarding world of Wormbly; and bank heist.

Also, a website is planned soon.

Watch for Updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

