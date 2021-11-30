Former Shawnee attorney receives lifetime achievement award

Former Shawnee attorney James Sill recently received a Lifetime Achievement Award as Trial Lawyer at the annual meeting of the 80-year-old Oklahoma Association for Justice. The award was presented at a banquet Nov. 19. Sill has held many positions in the association, and served as Oklahoma Delegate to its national affiliate, Association of Trial Lawyers of America. Sill practiced in Shawnee for 35 years, and now has law offices in Oklahoma City and Edmond. The award was presented by Matt Sill.