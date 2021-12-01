KidSpace coming down to make way for premiere park

The City of Shawnee is gearing up for the renovation of KidSpace Park. Built with the hands of area residents 20 years ago, the park is about to get a whole new look.

According to a Nov. 23 press release published on the City of Shawnee website, at shawneeok.org, as part of the 2018 half-cent sales tax election, KidSpace Park will receive approximately $3.5 million of site improvements including new playground features.

“In preparation for those improvements, the Public Works Department will begin removal of existing features,” the release states. “This is expected to begin the first week of December and take approximately one week to complete.”

Community project

A popular trend in community service in the late 1990s, the wooden-towered KidSpace fortresses were being constructed by residents in communities all over the nation, as well as some other countries.

Due to aging lumber, many of those castle playgrounds have since been demolished and replaced — but some remain; one built in March 1999 in Reaves Park, in Norman, has been maintained through the years. Others are still in use in places like Coppell, Texas, and Huntsville, Alabama.

“(Shawnee's) Kid’s Space Park has been an important part of the community since its initial construction in 2001,” the city memo reads.

Premiere park

In June Shawnee City Commissioners approved an amendment to contract for consultant services with PDG Planning Design Group to develop a larger scope of design, incorporating all elements of the master plans for KidsSpace Park — and Woodland Veterans Park — into construction documents.

The amendment included accompanying site elements, such as pavement, fencing, site lighting, buildings and other components, the document reads.

“The improvements and additions to (KidSpace) park will ensure that it is a safe and enjoyable place for kids and families to enjoy for many years to come,” the release states.

Watch for updates.

