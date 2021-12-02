Community Market of Pottawatomie County receives $140K grant from the Avedis Foundation

Community Market of Pottawatomie County (CMPC) just received a $139,750 grant from the Avedis Foundation for operation of its food pantry and related programs.

“The Avedis Foundation is proud to support the work of Community Market of Pottawatomie County as they continue to provide a quality network of services for local residents who are combatting food insecurity,” Avedis Foundation President and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “Daniel Matthews, his dedicated staff, board of directors, and army of volunteers, manage an enormous, yet efficient, operation, building relationships and engaging community partners that support and embrace their mission.”

Established with one program in 2016, CMPC has steadily grown its capacity to meet the needs of the hungry in Pottawatomie County and beyond. The market now has seven programs serving the county and surrounding communities.

A hunger study done in partnership with AARP estimated the market would fill a gap for 1,200-1,300 families. But soon after opening CMPC regularly began seeing more than 1,700 families each month. In 2019, 22.3 percent of Pottawatomie County residents were served. The largest month-to-date so far was October 2020 with 2,453 families — representing 7,982 people.

The grant comes as CMPC is launching its latest program, the Mobile Market, in partnership with TSET, Gateway to Prevention and Recovery, and SSM Health Systems. This program, targeting rural areas of the service area, feeds clients who might not have the ability to travel to the Shawnee site.

“The Avedis Foundation is continuing to change the lives of families facing food insecurity,” CMPC Executive Director Daniel Matthews said. “Their belief that access to food is an important step in health and well-being in our community is truly making a difference.”

