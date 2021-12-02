Shawnee crews work fire scene at Main Street building

News-Star staff

Shawnee firefighters are working the scene of a downtown building fire this afternoon in the area of Main and Pennsylvania Streets.

Traffic is being re-directed around that fire scene.

Shawnee's downtown Christmas parade is set this evening along with a fireworks display. Reports from the scene indicate the fire has nothing to with the fireworks display. And while the parade route normally ends about a block before the area of this building, some rerouting of traffic in the area is possible the rest of the day and into the evening.

There's been no word yet on cause of the blaze; watch for updates.