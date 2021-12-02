Christmas parade, fireworks set tonight

Shawnee's downtown Christmas parade and fireworks show will light up Main Street tonight.

According to the Safe Events For Families (SEFF) website, at seffshawnee.org, the annual Christmas parade is set to begin at 7 p.m. tonight (Dec. 2). SEFF has chosen a “Christmas in Toyland 21” theme for floats and entrants for the event.

As per tradition, the parade will travel along Main Street from Beard to Minnesota, and stages will be set up on each block as performers are expected to line the route so attendees can spread out and see the attractions better.

Performers will entertain the crowd, starting at 6 p.m. until the parade reaches each of the stages along the route on Main.

A new addition to entries this year is the Express Ranches Percherons (draft horses) of Express Employment. The team does a lot of traveling across the U.S. as goodwill ambassadors, but their home is in Yukon. According to helpfulhorsehints.com, though Clydesdales — from Britain/Scotland — are usually a hand or two taller, the French Percherons are typically a much heavier breed, reaching up to 2,600 pounds.

Also, in a still-new tradition — not counting last year's workaround event due to COVID-19 restrictions — a new attraction introduced in 2019 is coming back after Santa makes his appearance at the end of the parade. Residents are encouraged to stick round and gather onto Main Street — after the floats are off the route — to watch a music-backed fireworks display.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

