Plan for mental health assessment clinic heads to Shawnee City Commission

This week, plans for a new clinic in Shawnee could bring about some changes to how local law enforcement handles calls involving mental health cases.

The project made it through the Planning Department; next is City Commission.

In a recent rezone request, from R-3 (Multi-family Residential District) to C-3 (Commercial Highway District) with a Planned Unit Development (PUD), the property at 1420 N. Harrison — on the southwest corner of Harrison and East Paine Street — has been targeted as a good site to build a mental health assessment clinic.

Currently a church owns the property.

Acting as agent for Emmanuel Pentecostal Holiness Church of Shawnee, Terry Pollock, president of STP Solutions Inc., filed for the rezone application in November.

He said the PUD proposal requires demolition of the existing building and construction of a new commercial structure.

The Adult Crisis and Urgent Recovery Clinic would be operated by Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, which will soon be located just a block down the street on the 1300 block of North Harrison, at its brand new building. Currently Red Rock operates at 101 N. Union, downtown.

“Pottawatomie County has one of the highest rates of need for mental health services in Oklahoma,” state Rep. Kevin Wallace said in a letter of support for the project. “The crisis unit will allow the citizens of Pottawatomie County to receive the best level of mental health treatment for crisis stabilization close to their home, helping them quickly return to their previous level of health.”

He said the site's location will greatly benefit local law enforcement because they won't have to transport these residents out of the county for treatment.

City staff recommended approval of the request and Planning Commissioners agreed.

A public hearing is scheduled and is set to be heard by Shawnee City Commissioners at their Dec. 20 City Commission meeting at 6 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of City Hall.

Watch for updates.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.