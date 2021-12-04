Hours before Shawnee Christmas parade, downtown fire ends in building demolition

Just hours before Shawnee's annual Christmas parade Thursday, an unexpected twist to the downtown festivities flared up — a fire that ultimately resulted in immediate demolition of a downtown building.

On the 500 block of Main Street, a building just west of the drive into the Santa Fe Depot caught fire mid-afternoon, causing Shawnee Fire Department crews to respond.

Firefighters had ladder trucks positioned at Main Street and the Santa Fe Depot driveway to douse the flames.

Attached to the structure on its west side was a small storefront that also sustained heavy damage.

During the ordeal, the two-story brick structure that for decades displayed painted signs — Santa Fe Trading Post and Drink Dr. Pepper Good For Life! — sustained the collapse of its roof and a large portion of its east wall.

On the front of the building as the site burned — becoming like an epitaph — an engraved stone read “J.H. Wellington 1907,” a reminder of its longstanding history on Main Street.

A long vertical crack appeared along the east wall and bricks were buckling outward as the building was being doused; the 500 block of Main was locked down with concrete barriers at the corners of Minnesota and Main, and Pennsylvania and Main.

OG&E soon arrived to disconnect electric lines on nearby poles as well as a line that was attached to the building's exterior.

The demolition itself took roughly an hour to complete; the last wall was coming down as music for the Christmas event could be heard up the street.

In anticipation of resident concerns, SEFF President Dell Kerbs confirmed the parade's fireworks display had nothing to do with the blaze — none of its equipment or setup was even on that block.

The parade route ends a block before where the fire occurred, he said.

Traffic was redirected around that area Thursday night.

“We typically allow some of the bigger floats to continue down Main Street to get out of downtown as the parade ends,” he said, adding alternate routes were organized Thursday afternoon in response to the fire.

There's been no word yet on the cause of the blaze; watch for updates.

To view videos of the demo and a photo gallery, visit news-star.com.

