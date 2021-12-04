Parade, fireworks celebration returns despite afternoon blaze

Experiencing unseasonably warm temperatures, thousands of residents flocked to Main Street Thursday night for Shawnee's annual Christmas parade.

A fireworks show made its return to the schedule of events after COVID-19 precautions had forced the parade's cancellation in 2020; a drive-thru downtown lights display was arranged instead, to comply with pandemic restrictions.

Boasting the best of the best, Thursday's float winners were:

• Grand Marshal's Trophy — Pott. Co. Kayak Club

• Mayor's Trophy — South Central Industries

• SEFF President's Trophy — Kickapoo Casino

• Best Overall Trophy — Shawnee FFA

This year, in an unexpected twist, just hours earlier, an afternoon blaze destroyed a longtime Main Street building just a block past the parade route. City workers demolished the damaged structure just before festivities were slated to begin.

In anticipation of resident concerns, SEFF President Dell Kerbs confirmed the parade's fireworks display had nothing to do with the blaze — none of its equipment or setup was even on that block.

The parade route ends a block before where the fire occurred, he said.

Traffic was redirected around that area Thursday night.

“We typically allow some of the bigger floats to continue down Main Street to get out of downtown as the parade ends,” he said, adding alternate routes were organized Thursday afternoon in response to the fire.

For story ideas, questions or concerns, reporter Vicky O. Misa can be reached at vicky.misa@news-star.com.

Support the work of Shawnee News-Star journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at news-star.com/subscribe.