Deadline nears for Avedis Foundation 'We’re Here for Good' award nominations

Special to the News-Star

Avedis Foundation

Nominations for Avedis Foundation’s inaugural “Michelle Briggs ‘We’re Here for Good’ Service Award,” will be accepted from the public until Dec. 31.

The newly established award was created by the foundation to serve as an annual recognition of an individual who has provided exemplary service to the community.

The award takes its name from the Avedis’ first president and CEO, Michelle Briggs, who led the organization from its establishment in 2012 until her retirement in 2018. “We’re Here for Good” is the Foundation’s signature statement, as Avedis supports public agencies, educational institutions, municipalities and other nonprofit organizations within Pottawatomie County and the surrounding communities of Seminole, Meeker, Chandler, Prague and Little Axe.

Nominations began Oct. 1 and are scheduled to close Dec. 31.

“We’ve been inspired by the stories behind each nomination we’ve received since October,” Avedis Foundation president and CEO Dr. Kathy Laster said. “Knowing that there are so many more individuals who share a dedication to our community, we want to remind the public about the approaching deadline for nominations.”

Nominations may be made by the general public for consideration of any person who has given significant service to Pottawatomie County and/or the surrounding communities of Seminole, Meeker, Chandler, Prague and Little Axe.

Following a preliminary evaluation of nominees by the Foundation staff, the Avedis Foundation Mission Advocacy and Effectiveness committee will recommend a final candidate among the top five nominees to the foundation’s board of directors.

“Consideration will be given to those nominees who have demonstrated qualities consistent with those of the Foundation’s Core Values of compassion, humility, innovation, collaboration and stewardship,” Avedis board member Mike Warwick said. “Other criteria for consideration include the significance of the nominee’s service, the degree to which it benefits the community, and the length of service by the nominee.”

The award, which includes a $5,000 discretionary grant to an organization that meets the foundation’s selection criteria, will be presented annually during the Avedis Foundation Speaker Series Luncheon. This year, the award will be presented Feb. 23, 2022 as Avedis welcomes keynote speaker Wes Moore, New York Times bestselling author and former CEO of the Robinhood Foundation.

“Our hope is that this award will inspire and celebrate the meaningful contributions of individuals in and around Pottawatomie County who exemplify Michelle’s enduring legacy of service to the community,” Laster said.

Nomination forms and full details are accessible from until Dec.31 on the Avedis Foundation website, at avedisfoundation.org/nominate.